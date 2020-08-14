Rook, Sr., John D.

Mr. John D. Rook, Sr., (Sergeant Major, U.S. Army, Retired) a resident of Ozark, died Friday afternoon, August 7, 2020 in Dale Medical Center. He was 81. Funeral services, with military honors, will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, August 15, 2020 in the Stonebridge Church of God with Reverend Floyd Ingram officiating, Burial will be in Barrancas National Cemetery, Pensacola, Florida. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 AM Saturday in the church sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to Stonebridge Church of God, 649 Skipperville Highway, Ozark, Alabama 36360. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com
