Salter, James

Mr. James Ivory Salter, age 72, of Dothan, AL passed away on August 22, 2020; drive-thru viewing will be Friday, August 28, 2020 4-5 PM at the funeral home; funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 11 AM at the Rocky Mountain Baptist Church, Abbeville, AL; under the direction of the caring staff of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary 'Because We Care".
