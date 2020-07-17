Sanders, Joseph Byrd "Joe"

Joseph Byrd "Joe" Sanders, a resident of Kinsey, died Wednesday night, July 15, 2020, at his home. He was 84. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, July 18, 2020, in the Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel with Reverend Brad Hardy officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 AM Saturday at the mortuary. Social distancing guidelines will be observed. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice, 2740 Headland Avenue, Dothan, AL 36303. Mr. Sanders was born and reared in the Tolbert Community of Henry County, son of the late Joseph Thomas Sanders and Nora Elizabeth Parker Sanders. He lived in Kinsey most of his adult lifetime and attended Kinsey Baptist Church. Mr. Sanders was retired from FedEx as a Truck Driver. He was preceded in death by a son, Randall Eugene Sanders, and three brothers, Robert Sanders, Buford Sanders and James Sanders. Surviving relatives include his wife, Marie Brooks Sanders; two daughters, Connie Watkins (Eddie), Ashford; and Tina Hughes (Stephan), Cowarts; two sisters, Lorell Mims, Kinsey; and Linda Woodham, Dothan; two brothers, Larry Sanders (Sheila) and David Sanders (Janice), all of Dothan; six grandchildren, Wesley Watkins, Hannah Doswell (Austin), Peyton Watkins, Jonathan Hughes, Trevor Hughes and Bailey Hughes. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-693-3371.
