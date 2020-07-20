Sapp, Sylvia Tobias
Sapp, Sylvia Tobias

Sylvia Tobias Sapp, a resident of Abbeville, died Saturday morning, July 18, 2020. She was 87. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM (EDT, Georgia Time), Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in the New Park Cemetery, Ft. Gaines, Georgia, with Reverend George Bryan officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:30 PM (CDT, Alabama Time), Monday at the mortuary. Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-585-5261.

