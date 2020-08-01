You have permission to edit this article.
Savage, Cecil
Cecil Savage of Marianna, FL and formerly of Geneva, AL passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. He was 88 years old. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Leddon Cemetery with Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home of Geneva directing. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be made in memory of Mr. Savage to the Leddon Cemetery Fund, c/o Delone Watson, 302 Hillcrest Street, Geneva, AL 36340 or to Evangel Church, 4792 Hwy 90, Marianna, FL 32446. Mr. Savage was born in Jackson County, GA on July 14, 1932 to the late Russell Henry and Lucile Whiteside Savage. He spent his working career as manager of the West Geneva County Co-Op. Mr. Savage enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 65 years, Wynell G. Savage of Marianna, FL; four daughters, Cheryl Maher (Joe) of Scottsdale, AZ, Tina Bigham of Marianna, FL, Cindy Payne (Kevin) of Athens, GA, and Tami Jordan (Joel) of Marianna, FL; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one brother, Phil Savage (Fay) of Gainesville, GA; and one brother-in-law, Wayne Gainey (Jan) of Birmingham, AL. Warren~Holloway-Ward Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. "Continuing The Trust You've Placed In Us" To sign a guest register, please visit: www.whwfuneralhome.com

