Sconyers, Jewell (Julie) Adcock

Jewell (Julie) Adcock Sconyers, age 93, passed away peacefully at her home in Dothan on August 8, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to so many. She was born Feb. 4, 1927 in Dale County (Newton) Alabama to Barnett Benjamin Adcock and Ida Shanks Adcock. She is the last survivor of nine children. Her 5 sisters and 3 brothers were Gladys Smith, Estelle Peale, Louise Stevens, Addie Dyess, Claire Turner, Ralph Adcock, Ray Adcock, and James Adcock. The family moved to Headland when she was very young and lived on a farm throughout the Great Depression. As a teen during World War II she worked in the war effort at the Glenn L. Martin Aircraft Company in Baltimore, Maryland during her high school summer break. After graduation from Headland High School in 1946, she returned to work full time at Martin Company. She next worked in New York City, and after that she worked at Orange State Oil Co. (Cities Service) in Miami, Florida while sharing a home with her sister Addie and brother-in-law Tom Dyess. On July 30, 1950 she married Jack H. Sconyers of Headland, Alabama. They lived in Georgia and later in Opelika, Alabama while Jack was Territory Manager for John Deere Co. They moved to Dothan in 1966 when Jack acquired the John Deere dealership. He operated Dothan Tractor Company as a family business until his retirement. Both of them very much enjoyed their beloved large families and friendships. Jack preceded her in death in 2006, and she continued to live out her life in Dothan surrounded by her family. She is survived by their four children and spouses Cynthia Tindell (Dr. Rollins Tindell, Jr.) of Mobile, Dr. Kathy Mize (Dr. Jim Mize) of Decatur, Alabama, David Sconyers (Elizabeth) of Dothan, and Debbie Blackmon (Mike) of Atlanta. Their nine grandchildren are Kells Tindell (Jenni), Kathryn Tindell Pope (Dr. Jeff Pope), Ben Mize, Dr. Julianna Mize, Will Sconyers, Laura Sconyers, Audrey Blackmon, Natalie Blackmon Ouhib (Chakib), and Jill Blackmon. Their great grandchildren are Jackson, Caroline and William Pope. She is also survived by many special nieces and nephews. A family only graveside service will be held at Memory Hill Cemetery with Sister Miriam Fiduccia officiating, the family compassionately would normally love to have a normal funeral open to everyone, but due to Covid concerns we are having a small private gathering. We appreciate your love and outreach. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the charity of your choice. www.gloverfuneral.com
