Searcy, Mr. James Ralph "Jimmy"

Mr. James Ralph "Jimmy" Searcy, 72, of the Bertha Community of Dale County, died Monday morning, August 3, 2020. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, August 5, 2020, in New Hope Baptist Church with Reverend Bill Hart officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery, Holman Funeral Home and Cremations of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends at the church from noon until service time Wednesday. Jimmy was born March 2, 1948 in the Bertha Community of Dale County to the late Samuel Ralph Searcy, Jr. and Nina Jo Newman Searcy. He was a 1966 graduate of Carroll High School. In 1967 he married the late Brenda George from Abbeville and in 1969 to this union was born a beautiful, incredible daughter , Leanne. He served in the United States Army Reserve in Abbeville from 1967 to 1974. He worked with White Knight Manufacturing Company in Ozark, Civil Service at Ft. Rucker, A. P. Green Refractories (Prospecting and Mining Supervisor) in Baker Hill, Golden Peanut Company (Blanching Plant Warehouse Manager) in Ozark, Sun-States Refrigerated Services (Warehouse Manager) in Dothan and Blakely, Georgia, and National Freezer Cold Storage Warehouse (Manager) in Troy. Jimmy then became involved in the poultry business (egg production) until his retirement. He delighted in the Christmas season. Each year he fixed large baskets of fruit, homemade pepper sauce, etc. for several older friends in the area. He loved the old family land in the Bertha Community where he lived the majority of his life. Jimmy was always thinking of ways to help someone and will always be remembered as a man of kindness and generosity. He enjoyed attending to his Bantam chickens, hatching and raising chickens, and giving some of the eggs to friends. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting , fishing, and Crimson Tide football. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by several special aunts and uncles. Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Shelia Ann Skipper Searcy; his beloved daughter and son-in-law, Leanne and Richard Pinyan; his grandson who he adored, Trevor Cole Pinyan; his sister, Sara Nell Searcy Snell; a special daughter, Allison Davies; nieces Monique (Tim) Phipps, Stephanie (Coley) Pinyan, and Carrie (Mike) Cole; special cousins, Mike Chisholm and John Chisholm; great nieces and nephews; great-great nieces, nephews, and cousins. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 4239 County Road 69, Skipperville, AL 36374. Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com
