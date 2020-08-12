Sears, Margaret

Margaret Faye Sears, 85, a resident of Dothan, has gone on to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 9,2020. She was born and raised in Montgomery, she moved to Dothan in 1970 after living in many different cities as a military spouse. Remarried, she moved to California in 1980. After her husbands passing, she moved back to Dothan and has resided at Signature Healthcare in Graceville, FL., since December 2013. Her favorite pastimes were sewing, making crafts, and helping others. She also enjoyed being a bus driver in California for many years. We remember her best for being a great mom making sure we come to know Jesus. In her own way she loved us all. She will be dearly missed. Graveside Service will be 1 PM, Thursday, August 13,2020 at Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Lapine, AL. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home from 5PM 7PM. Preceded in death by her parents, husband Homer Sears, and a grandson, Jay Holt. Survivors include her children; Thomas (Julie) Holt, James (Elizabeth) Holt, Kenneth Holt, and Lisza Darling; grandchildren, Patrick (Mary) Holt, Crystal (Chris) Ard, Shannara Holt, and Molly (Chris) Vaughns, as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. The family would like to express with great sincerity and love to the faculty and staff at Signature Nursing Home for the excellent care and love for our mother.
