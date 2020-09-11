Sewell, Timothy

Mr. Timothy Earl Sewell, age 27, of Abbeville, AL departed this life on September 3, 2020. Visitation will be held one hour prior the graveside service on Saturday, September 12, 2020 12-1 PM at the Mt. Sinai Church Cemetery, Newville, AL, under the direction of the caring staff of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary, "Because We Care."
