Simpson, Joan

Joan Simpson, age 90, formerly of Dothan, AL, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 at The Beacon in Gulf Breeze, FL. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Daleville Chapel of Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Daleville Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Joan's life began May 2nd, 1930 in South Shields, England. She and her siblings attended school at The Bearwood House in Berkshire, England. On April 28th, 1950 she married her husband, Hubert Earl Simpson and later birthed two children, Robert and Julie. Upon returning to the states, Joan and her family settled in Daleville, AL where she began her evolving career with the Civil Service. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Jenny Stephenson; husband, Hubert Earl Simpson; son, Robert E. Simpson; son-in-law, Keith Faulk; 7 siblings, Jack, Florence, George, Betty, Elsie, Frederick and Bob. Joan will be remembered by her daughter, Julie Faulk; 5 grandchildren, Amy Simpson, Chad Simpson (Krystle), Ashley Serrato (T.J.), Tyler Faulk and Sally Faulk; 5 great-grandchildren, Cole Greer, Isabella Serrato, Kameron Serrato, Ella Ferguson and Avery Simpson; great-niece, Liz (Keith); 22 nieces and nephews. Joan simply had a love for life. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, chess, golf, and was quite the opponent on the tennis court. Joan had an ear for opera music and loved nothing more than hosting celebrations for her family. She was a spiritual woman with a passion for travel and adventure. Joan was strong and resilient leading her to be successful in all aspects of her life. Though her greatest accomplishment was her family. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.
