Skipper, Bobby Glenn

Bobby Glenn Skipper came quietly into this world on July 14, 1939 and left it on Aug. 10, 2020. His parents, Clyde and Olene Skipper, of Houston County, Alabama taught him the value of hard work. At an early age he was in the fields picking cotton and at twelve went to work after school at Nip and Ernies, a teenage hang out near Dothan High School. He graduated from Rehobeth High School in 1957 where he cherished the memories of being on the football team that won the state's Lion's Bowl. He never forgot his Alabama roots and enjoyed coming back to family gatherings, class reunions and introducing his Texas family to Hunt's Oyster Bar. After graduation he joined the Navy and was stationed in Kingsville, Texas where he met a university coed, Barbara Cornelius. Their fifty nine year marriage was based on love, respect and strong Christian values. In 1974, he opened Skips Restaurant Supply and Service Company in Victoria, Texas where until his death of covid-19, he went to work every day to successfully run a business with thirteen employees. In Texas, he is survived by his wife Barbara, sons Shannon (Dede), Scott (Shelia), six grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He is also survived by beloved sister, Melba Williams of the Dothan area and her sons, Roger, Reggie, and Kip Williams and daughter Wanda Cabigon and other nieces, nephews and their families, Rita Babb, Reba Middleton, Larry Floyd and Connie Starling. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Donald Skipper(Dannye), sister Ellen Floyd (Louie) and brother-in-law Red Williams. A drive by visitation was held at his home in Victoria, Texas where cars were asked to drive by and wave the American Flog in honor of this humble, hardworking American boy who quietly gave to others in need. A celebration of Life funeral will be held at a later date. gracefuneralhome@sbcglobal.net
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.