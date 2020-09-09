 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Skipper, Gladys Louise
0 entries

Skipper, Gladys Louise

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Gladys Skipper, a resident of Dothan, AL and a former resident of Newton, AL died on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Friday, September 11, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Larry Skipper, Rev. Andy Wood and Rev. James B. Wood officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the services. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the mission or charity of your choice. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

+1 
Skipper, Gladys Louise
+1 
Skipper, Gladys Louise

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert