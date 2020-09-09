Skipper, Gladys Louise

Gladys Skipper, a resident of Dothan, AL and a former resident of Newton, AL died on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Friday, September 11, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Larry Skipper, Rev. Andy Wood and Rev. James B. Wood officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the services. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the mission or charity of your choice. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
