Mary Helen Miller Smith of Enterprise passed away Friday, July 17, 2020. She was 85. Funeral Services will be 2:00 pm Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Sorrells Funeral Home in Enterprise with Reverend Ben Bowden officiating. Burial will be at Meadowlawn Cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home directing. Family will receive friends at the funeral home beginning at 1:00 pm and continue until time of service. Mary was born January 12, 1935 to the late Thomas and Lula Miller. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Smith, Sr. and brothers, Alex Miller, Tim Miller and Wallace Miller; sister, Fleeta Meredith; and sister-in-law, Peggy Smith Bowden. She is survived by her children, Robert Smith of Daleville, AL, Wayne Miller Smith, Jr. of Lawrenceville, GA, Greg M. Smith (Melanie) of Enterprise, AL and Beth McDonald (Steve) of Blue Ridge, GA; sisters-in-law, Peggy Smith, Ann Miller and Rene Miller; brother-in-law, Mickey Smith; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise is in charge of arrangements. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com.
Smith, Mary Helen Miller
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.