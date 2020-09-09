Smith, Mary Linda

Mary Linda Smith, 71 of Cottonwood, AL, passed away September 7, 2020 at her residence. Funeral services will be held at 10 am, Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Glover Funeral Home Chapel in Dothan with Reverend Rick Glenn officiating. Burial will follow in the Bascom United Methodist Church Cemetery, Bascom, FL with Kendall Glover directing. The family wishes for everyone to remain safe and that all social distancing and masking guidelines be observed. The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 5 pm until 7 pm at Glover Funeral Home. Flowers will be accepted or contributions may be made to the America Cancer Society, 2346 West Main Street, Dothan, AL, 36301 or Relay for Life. Linda was born January 13, 1949 in Donalsonville, GA to Paul Blakley Westbrook and Dora Evelyn Weaver Westbrook. Linda was a 1967 graduate of Malone High School. She lived 46 years in Cottonwood after moving from Dothan. Linda served on the Cottonwood City Council, she was a lay speaker and music leader at Bascom United Methodist Church. Linda owned Linda's Beauty Shop in Cottonwood and she had served as beautician at Hartford Healthcare and The Terrace at Grove Park. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, a niece Lora Ann Picarelli, a sister, Carol Glisson and nephew Andy Glisson. Survivors include her 2 daughters, Julie Thorne, Dothan; Cheri Smith, Rehobeth; a son, Buzz Smith (Betsy), Cottonwood; 8 grandchildren, Stephanie Smith, Range, AL.; Aaron Smith, Cottonwood; Chelley Thorne, Dothan; Sierra Allen, Rehobeth; Blakely Smith, Cottonwood; Mary Beth Smith, Cottonwood; Allie Elaine Smith, Cottonwood; Hayden Thorne, Orlando, FL; Brothers and sisters, Frances Poole (Mack), Sneads, FL; Billy Westbrook (Terrie), Malone, FL; Sarah Harris (Larry) Sneads, FL; 4 great-grandchildren; 4 nieces & nephews. Active pallbearers will be: Michael Westbrook, Tony Westbrook, Brandon Edwards (Skittles), Kerry Lassiter, Heath Lee and Jason Cheshire. Honorary pallbearers will be: Billy Westbrook, Matthew McNeil, Mack Poole and Buddy Danford. Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 699-3888. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com
