Smith, Nellie Jean

Mrs. Nellie Jean Smith of Dothan passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the age of 86. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Friday, September 4, 2020 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home with Minister Steve Ramsey officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery with Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 to 2 PM Friday, one hour prior to the service.
