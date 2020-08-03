Smith, Wallace

Mr. Wallace Lee Smith, Jr., age 101, of Dothan, AL passed away on July 30, 2020; Drive-thru viewing is set for Monday, August 3, 2020 from 3 PM - 7 PM & Tuesday, August 4, 2020 10 AM- 7 PM at the funeral home; funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 10 AM at the Park Chapel AME Church, Dothan, AL; burial will be follow at the Memory Hill Cemetery; under the direction of the caring staff of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".
