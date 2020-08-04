Smoot, Joseph William

Joe Smoot, (January 18, 1943 August 2, 2020) a simple man from humble roots, was a faithful servant of Jesus Christ. From that faith, Joe leaves a legacy of loving and giving. When family and friends remember Joe, and they will do so often, their hearts will be filled with happiness and a smile will come to their face. Joe was a loyal husband, amazing father, dependable employee, and the absolute best friend a person could have. In addition, Joe Smoot was a powerful coach/mentor, and he made a positive impact on the lives of so many youngsters. If more lived like Joe, our world would be a much better place. Joe was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Smoot; his mother and step-father, Florence and Locke Bowden; his brothers, George Smoot, Bill Bowden and Brunson Bowden; sisters, Frances Griffin and Ramona Smith. Joe is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Margaret (Bobbi) Smoot, sons Allen (Laura) and Richard (Teresa); granddaughter, Laura Copenhauer; and great-granddaughter Skylar Copenhauer. Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Saxon, Jimmy King, James Price, Sam Williams, Roger Watson, Darrell Gates, Jerry Parrish, Dean Hagler, Kenny Middlebrooks, and Blaine Green. The family expresses their sincere gratitude to the Eufaula community and to the Cross Baptist Church family for the love and support you have provided. We will be eternally grateful, and we know that Jesus is pleased with your actions. Visitation will be Monday, August 3, from 6:00 -8:00 p.m. at Chapman Funeral Home in Eufaula. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, August 4, at 2:00 p.m. at Gardens of Memory in Headland. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, please send a gift of love to the Cross Baptist Church in Eufaula. A life well lived
