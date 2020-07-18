Snellgrove, Durelle Morgan

Durelle Morgan Snellgrove, a resident of Headland, died Thursday, July 16, 2020, at his home. He was 84. Graveside services will be held at 5:00 PM Saturday, July 18, 2020, in the Bethelehem Baptist Church Cemetery, near Headland, with Reverend Tim McCraney officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00 until 5:00 PM Saturday in the sanctuary of the Bethlehem Baptist Church. Social distancing guidelines will be observed. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bethlehem Baptist Church "Building Fund", 2506 State Highway 134, East, Headland, AL 36345. Mr. Snellgrove was born and reared in Henry County, near Headland, son of the late Hezzie Carr Snellgrove and Beatrice Farmer Snellgrove. He served his country in the Army National Guard in the Headland unit which was activated to California during the Berlin Crisis. Mr. Snellgrove was a member of the Bethlehem Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. In earlier years, he owned and operated Snellgrove Electric Company. Mr. Snellgrove was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Hamm Snellgrove, an infant son, five sisters, Christine Raybon, Ethel Raley, Ruthel Raley, Mary Alice Blair and Kate Eldridge and three brothers, Cordell Parker, Ned Parker and Tom Snellgrove. Surviving relatives include his daughter, Dana Snellgrove, Headland; a sister, Betty McCraney, Columbia; a sister-in-law, Aline Snellgrove, Headland; numerous nieces and nephews. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-693-3371.
