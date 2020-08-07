Soltysik, Genevieve

Genevieve Soltysik, age 100, passed away July 29, 2020 on her birthday in Dothan, Alabama. She was born July 29, 1920 in Clinton, Indiana to John and Frances Nigra Fenoglio. In 1942, on Saturday, September 26th, she became the wife of Joseph W. Soltysik, Jr. Genevieve was employed as a legal secretary in corporate law, working with the government as well as the private sector. Originally a city girl living in Chicago, Illinois, the family moved to Pickett, Wisconsin to live on the farm she began to refer to as her home. After the death of her husband in 1995, she moved to Dothan, Alabama to be with her daughter and grandchildren. She was Catholic by faith and has been a member of St. Columbia in Dothan, Alabama, for over 20 years. She is preceded in death by her husband and three sisters, Rita Montgomery, Emolyn Konis, and Leonore Ryden. Genevieve is survived by one daughter, Genevieve Lewellyn; two grandchildren, Carter Lee Lewellyn and Parker Gene Lewellyn; one sister, Florence Jassak; four nieces; and one nephew. Committal services will be held at St. Adalbert's Cemetery in Chicago, IL. Arrangements are under the direction of Magnolia Funeral Home of Hartford, Alabama. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at: www.themagnoliafh.com.
