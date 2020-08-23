Spengler, Herman Gerhard (Gary)

Herman Gerhard (Gary) Spengler, a resident of Dothan, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020. He was 80 years old. A private memorial service will be held in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Monsignor Patrick Gallagher officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Wiregrass Food Bank, 383 Twitchell Rd., Dothan, AL 36303, or to the Wiregrass Museum of Art, 126 Museum Ave., Dothan, AL 36303, or to the Dothan Rescue Mission, 216 E. Crawford St., Dothan, AL 36301. Mr. Spengler was born on August 20, 1940 in Germany and moved to Dothan in 1963. He worked with Frenchie's School of Cosmetology for a year until he opened Gary's House of Hair Fashions, which he owned for 55 years until he retired in 2010. Mr. Spengler was a driven and dedicated worker who never gave up and never quit. He was an avid Alabama Football Fan, a member of St. Columba Catholic Church, the Optimist Club, a Foodbank volunteer, and was a soccer coach. Survivors include his wife, Sandy Spengler; his son, Justin (Samantha) Spengler; his stepson, Joe Davis; his daughter, Martee (Greg) Duffey; his grandchild, Emma Holt; his sisters-in-law; and several nieces and nephews. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
