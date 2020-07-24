Spivey, Emma Joann Tew

Emma Joann Tew Spivey, age 85, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. A Graveside service will be held at 9:00 am Saturday, July 25, 2020 in Memory Hill Cemetery with Brother Brad Price officiating and Sorrells Funeral Home of Slocomb directing. Born September 13, 1934 in Geneva County to the late Otis and Leola Enfinger Tew, Joann was a 1953 graduate of Slocomb High School and attended Troy University. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Slocomb where she served as treasurer for 22 years, and was a member of the T.E.L. Sunday School class. She retired from Slocomb National Bank after 35 years of service. She was chosen Alumnus of the year in 2012. Joann was a member of Daughters of the Nile and a former member of the Order of the Eastern Star where she served as Worthy Matron. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to First Baptist Church Slocomb, or the charity of your choice, in memory of Joann. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Jimmy E. Spivey, and special brother-in-law, Donald A. Spivey. Joann (Ma Jo) is survived by two very special nieces: Robin Register (Troy), Largo, FL and Wendy Hester (Danny), Montgomery; twelve nieces and nephews; numerous other great nieces, nephews, and cousins; sister-in-law and caregiver, Linda R. Spivey, Slocomb; brother-in-law, Bill Spivey (Joan), Dothan; a team of dedicated sitters: Kathy, Ruby, Robbie, Mattie, along with Kim, Lisa and Frances of Angel Hands. A special thank you to the staff of Kindred Hospice. www.sorrellsfuneral.com
