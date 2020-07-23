Spivey, Mildred Odom

Mrs. Mildred Odom Spivey, a resident of Ozark, died Monday afternoon, July 20, 2020 in an Ozark nursing home. She was 92. A private family funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, July 23, 2020 in the Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Greg Doss officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memory Gardens. Friends may view the funeral service via the funeral home website, www.fuquabankston.com, then click on her obituary and view the service. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be to Children's Hospital of Alabama, 1600 7th Ave South, Birmingham, AL 35233 or to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Mrs. Spivey, daughter of the late Charlie Bryant Odom and Sally Sara Ann Stewart Odom, was a native of Geneva, Alabama. She moved to Ozark in the early 1940's and was formerly employed with Judy Bond in Ozark as a sewing machine operator. Mrs. Spivey, along with her husband, owned and operated a daycare in their home. She was a member of the Ozark First Assembly of God Church. Mrs. Spivey was preceded in death by her husband of sixty years, Elbert Junior Spivey; a grandson, Stephen Colley Harris; three sisters, Nell Slay, Esther Mae Williford, and Frances Odom; two brothers, Millard Odom and Thomas Odom. Surviving relatives include two daughters, Faye "Sis" Smith (David), Moss Point, MS and Peggy Harris (Jim), Ozark; two sons, Pete Spivey (Dale), Ozark and Charles Spivey (Rose), Headland; her sister, Dorothy Russ, Pensacola, FL; eight grandchildren, Daniel Walker (Tonya), David Walker, Christi Harris Johnson (Brandon), Felicia Jones, Kelly Spivey (Peggy), Scott Spivey (Sonja), Brandy Parr (Michael), Richard Spivey, and Chase Spivey. Grandsons will serve as active pallbearers. The family would like to thank the Ozark Health & Rehabilitation Center for their loving care and kindness shown to her and the family for the past ten years. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com
