Starling, Rayford Lee

Rayford Lee Starling, a resident of Shorterville, died Tuesday afternoon, September 15, 2020, in Noland Hospital Dothan. He was 83. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 PM Friday, September 18, 2020, in the Old Zion Baptist Church with Reverend Matthew Quincey and Reverend Ron Hendrickson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3:00 until 4:00 PM Friday in the sanctuary of the church. Social distancing and masks will be observed. Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements.