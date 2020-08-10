You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Steinhauer, Wanda Hodges Bird
0 entries

Steinhauer, Wanda Hodges Bird

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Wanda Hodges Bird-Steinhauer, a resident of Headland died Saturday evening August 8, 2020 at her residence. She was 76. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday August 11, 2020 in Gardens of Memory with Dr. Cecil M. Sanders, Jr., officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 10:00 util 10:45 A.M. at the mortuary. Holman- Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. Social distancing and mask guidelines will be followed. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Headland "Bridge to Tomorrow" Building Fund, 301 East Church Street Headland, AL 36345. Holman Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of funeral arrangements. Phone 334-693-3371. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.

+1 
Steinhauer, Wanda Hodges Bird
+1 
Steinhauer, Wanda Hodges Bird

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News