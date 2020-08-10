Steinhauer, Wanda Hodges Bird

Wanda Hodges Bird-Steinhauer, a resident of Headland died Saturday evening August 8, 2020 at her residence. She was 76. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday August 11, 2020 in Gardens of Memory with Dr. Cecil M. Sanders, Jr., officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 10:00 util 10:45 A.M. at the mortuary. Holman- Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. Social distancing and mask guidelines will be followed. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Headland "Bridge to Tomorrow" Building Fund, 301 East Church Street Headland, AL 36345. Holman Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of funeral arrangements. Phone 334-693-3371. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.
