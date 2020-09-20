Stinson, Mary Frances

Mary Frances Stinson, 88, a resident of Dothan, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020. Graveside services will be held 2:30 pm, Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Mt. Pleasant Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery (Ardilla) with Chaplain Doug Shumate officiating and Glover Funeral Home directing. Ms. Stinson was born November 1, 1931 in Dothan, Alabama to Joseph Kates Bell and Lennie Cutchen Bell. She was a graduate of Dothan High School and was the office manager for Dr. Buren Wells for many years. After her retirement, she was a bailiff at the Houston County Courthouse for several years. Ms. Stinson enjoyed reading and cooking. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Paul Hasty Stinson, and a son, Michael Bruce Stinson. Survivors include two daughters, Barbara Bryan of Dothan and Paula (Thomas) Knight of Dothan; four grandchildren, Kelley (Bud) Morgan, Greg (Rebel) Scoggins, Evan Stinson and Jared Stinson; three great-grandchildren, Bradley Wood, Camden Scoggins and Brody Scoggins; three great great-grandchildren, Kylie Wood, Joey Farre and Clay Wood. Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements, (334) 699-3888. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com.