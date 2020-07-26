Streeter, Cubie D.

Mrs. Cubie Dean Watford Streeter, age 79, of Saint Peter Community went home to be with the Lord on Thursday July 23, 2020 at her residence. Public visitation will be 4-6 PM, Monday, July 27, 2020 in the M. Sue and Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, Graceville, FL. Graveside service will begin at 11:00 AM, Tues., July 28, 2020 at Antioch Cemetery (Antioch Community) in Slocomb, AL.
