Strickland, Terrell

Terrell Strickland went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 7, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 4:00 pm in the Pleasant Home Church Cemetery in Thurston, Alabama with Jimmy Bottoms of Bottoms Garden Chapel Funeral Home directing. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to Pleasant Home Baptist Church Cemetery Fund. Please adhere to all social distancing practices, e.g., wearing a mask, 6-feet spacing, washing hands and using hand sanitizers.
