Strickland, Terrell

Terrell Strickland went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 7, 2020; 1:20 pm, in West Palm Beach, Fl. Terrell was born on November 18, 1943, in Black, Alabama to Cavie Owens Strickland and Z Y Strickland, both deceased. Terrell is survived by his wife of 54 years, Linda Crouch Strickland of Bolivia, NC and son Gregory Scott Strickland and wife, Nicole Rossi Strickland, and granddaughters Abigail Marie Strickland and Isabella Jade Strickland. Son Steven Terrell Strickland of Deland, FL and grandson Kelsey Strickland. Brother Billie Strickland (Sue) and Sister Pattie Strickland Shriver (Ted). Terrell leaves behind numerous nephews, nieces and cousins, all of whom have been a very important part of his life. Terrell is preceded in death by his brothers: Eugene (Laurie), James Strickland (Linda), Kulon Strickland (Jo), Jerry Strickland and sister: Mary Strickland May. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 4:00 pm in the Pleasant Home Church Cemetery in Thurston, Alabama with Jimmy Bottoms of Bottoms Garden Chapel Funeral Home directing. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to Pleasant Home Baptist Church Cemetery Fund. Please adhere to all social distancing practices, e.g., wearing a mask, 6-feet spacing, washing hands and using hand sanitizers.
