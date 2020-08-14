Strickland, Thomas (Tommy)

Mr. Thomas (Tommy) Strickland of Dothan passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the age of 68. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home with Reverend Danny Branch officiating. Burial will follow in Reese Baptist Church Cemetery in Samson, AL. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 to 8 PM Saturday, August 15, 2020. Mr. Strickland was born November 5, 1951. He played popular music for 25 years in and around the Dothan area and played Gospel music later in life. He was the Minister of Music at Reese Baptist Church (Samson, Alabama) for over 8 years. He is survived by his wife, Pamela Strickland of Dothan; daughter, Melony Strickland of Dothan; brother, Ronnie (Shirley) Strickland of Auburn, AL;4 step-children and several nieces and nephews.
