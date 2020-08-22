Stutts, Ann Gillis

Ann Gillis Stutts, born January 6, 1933, died late Thursday night August 20, 2020. Funeral services will be held at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, August 22, 2020, (family only) with Dr. Jim Sanders officiating. The service will be livestreamed at http://sunsetmemorialpark.com/obituaries (ann gillis stutts) In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial contributions be made to a charity of your choice, Dothan First United Methodist Church, 1380 W Main St., Dothan, AL 36301, or to Hartford First United Methodist Church, 205 S 3rd Ave, Hartford, AL 36344. Ann was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Edward Stutts, and her parents Jesse and Ruby Gillis. Ann is survived by her children Scarlett Tatum (Hilt III), Phil Stutts (Genie), Lori Ingram (Terry), and Steve Stutts; her grandchildren Hilt Tatum IV (Sarah), Phillip, Patricia and Emmie Stutts, Catherine and Isaac Collier; and her great-grandchildren Sophie, Lola, and Harper Tatum. She is also survived by two sisters, Jane Gillis Segrest (Ralph) and Sue Gillis Register (Larry) and nieces and nephews: Brenda Register, Forrest Register (Liza), Betsy Register May (Robert), Charles Register, Victor Segrest (Becky) and Charles Segrest. Ann was born in Hartford, AL. She was a 1951 graduate of Geneva County High School where she was a class beauty, cheerleader, majorette, and started acquiring her lifetime circle of friends. She was Miss Hartford in 1949. She obtained her B.S. degree in Education from Troy State Teachers College in 1954 where she was a varsity cheerleader and a class beauty. She is a life member of Troy University's T Club. At Troy she had over 13 roommates who along with many others became part of her lifetime circle of friends. Ann taught 7th grade in Graceville, FL. and several years at Slocomb Elementary School. After she and Edward married they lived in Slocomb where they had 4 children. They were members of First United Methodist Church of Slocomb. Ann continued to add many people to her lifetime circle of friends. The family moved to Dothan in 1968. Ann hauled her children to many little league baseball and basketball games, cheerleading events, church activities, and tennis tournaments. She and the family were active members of First United Methodist Church of Dothan, and The Dothan Country Club. She also enjoyed going to Brunch Bunch. After her children left home she was a clown in the Peanut Festival Parade. Ann and Edward were inseparable. She worked in Edward's CPA office for many years and was always beside him when he, along with other investors, was active in the redevelopment of Porter Square and acquiring several motels. She enjoyed going to Business After Hours through the Dothan Chamber of Commerce. She loved going to Las Vegas with Edward to attend conferences, meet vendors, and acquire trinkets to redistribute to her family. Ann and Edward loved to socialize, especially with the younger crowd at Southern Social. Ann's lifetime circle of friends continued to expand during her life in Dothan. The family would like to express their appreciation to Sanida Bryant (mother's Louise to her Thelma) for her friendship, kindness and compassion, and Beauty of Age Home Care Service. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
