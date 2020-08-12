Sullivan, Lorene Harrell Youngblood

Mrs. Lorene Harrell Youngblood Sullivan, a resident of Ozark, died early Saturday morning, August 8, 2020 in Dale Medical Center. She was 83. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, August 14, 2020 in the Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Dr. Jason Thrower officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 PM Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to DHR-Family Services c/o Dale County Department of Human Resources, 513 Carroll Avenue, Ozark, Alabama 36360; Ozark- Dale County Humane Society, PO Box 2502, Ozark, AL 36361, or to Gideons International, PO Box 291, Ozark, Alabama 36360. Mrs. Sullivan, daughter of the late James Harrell and Irma Louise Matthews Harrell, was a native of Crestview, Florida. She was a 1955 graduate of Crestview High School and following graduation she moved to Enterprise, AL. Mrs. Sullivan bought into a moving business, BEY Van and Storage Company, an affiliate of North American Van Lines. She moved to Ozark in 1963 and relocated the moving business to Ozark. She later became an agent for Global Van Lines. In later years, she owned and operated several other business ventures such as a feed store, craft shop, and a livestock farm. She was preceded in death by her step-mother, Ruth Kirkland Harrell; a son, Shawn Sullivan; grandson, Virgil C. Youngblood III (Trey); three brothers and one sister-in-law, Joe C. Donald (Sarah) and Glenn Harrell; two brothers-in-law, Tom McKee and Jim Wooten. Surviving relatives include her daughter, Martha Phillips (Frank), Ozark; four sons, Jimmy Youngblood (Becky), Ozark; Virgil C. "Buddy" Youngblood, Jr. (Susan), Fleming Island, FL; Randy Youngblood, Senoia, GA; and Tony Sullivan (Mona), Ariton; step-son, Bill Sullivan (Ann), Ozark; two sisters, Joyce Clark (DeWitt) and Wanda Wooten, all of Crestview, FL; her brother, Robert Harrell (Lynette), Hartford; sister-in-law, Judy Harrell; sixteen grandchildren; twenty one great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com
