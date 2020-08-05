Summers, Carole Lisenby

Carole Lisenby Summers a resident of Ozark and formerly of Abbeville, died Monday August 3, 2020 at Crowne Health Care in Eufaula. She was 67. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, August 6, 2020 in the Abbeville Memorial Cemetery with the Reverend Sam Davis officiating. The family will receive friends at the mortuary from 1:00 until 1:45 PM Thursday. Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-585-5261.
To plant a tree in memory of Carole Summers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.