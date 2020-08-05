You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Summers, Carole Lisenby
0 entries

Summers, Carole Lisenby

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Carole Lisenby Summers a resident of Ozark and formerly of Abbeville, died Monday August 3, 2020 at Crowne Health Care in Eufaula. She was 67. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, August 6, 2020 in the Abbeville Memorial Cemetery with the Reverend Sam Davis officiating. The family will receive friends at the mortuary from 1:00 until 1:45 PM Thursday. Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-585-5261.

Summers, Carole Lisenby
To plant a tree in memory of Carole Summers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News