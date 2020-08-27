Summers, Rex

Mr. Rex Summers, 75, a resident of Dothan, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Flowers Hospital. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 at Bethlehem Baptist Church with Reverend Paul Edenfield and Reverend Bill Mansfield officiating. Private graveside services for the family will follow in the church cemetery with Glover Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the church from 12:45 until 1:45 pm on Friday prior to service time. All social distancing and masking guidelines will be observed. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church, 416 Bethlehem Rd., Midland City, AL 36350. Mr. Summers was born October 14, 1944 in Pinckard, Alabama to Lewis Coley Summers and Eris Inez Forrester Summers and grew up in Pinckard. He attended Newton Elementary School and was a 1963 graduate of Dale County High School. Mr. Summers was employed with PEMCO as a sheet metal mechanic for 40 years. He was a member of the Pinckard Peanut Mill Coffee Club. He was a talented baseball player during his high school years. Mr. Summers loved fishing and watching his granddaughters play ball. He attended Bethlehem Baptist Church. Mr. Summers is predeceased by his parents and two brothers, Kenneth Summers and Lewis Summers. He is survived by his wife of 51 years Brenda Andrews Summers of Dothan; a daughter, Stacy Colbert (Casey) of Dothan; two granddaughters, Carlee Colbert and Reese Colbert, both of Dothan; a brother, Robert Summers (Gloria) of Pinckard; two sisters, Sandra McWaters (Jimmy) of Pinckard and Agnes Head (Michael) of Huffman, TX; a brother-in-law, Riley Joe Andrews (Robyn) of Dothan; four sisters-in-law, Annette McLester, Mary Andrews, Rita Andrews and Mary McKnight, all of Dothan; several nieces and nephews. Active pallbearers will be: James McWaters, Jarod Andrews, Jason Andrews, Chris Andrews, Terry McLester and Mark Andrews. Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com. (334) 699-3888.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.