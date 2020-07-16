Justin Sutton (Lt. Ozark Fire Dept.), a resident of Ozark, died Monday afternoon, July 13, 2020 in Lake City, Florida. He was 41. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, July 17, 2020 in the Ozark Civic Center with Reverend Dr. Jabe Fincher and Reverend Clayton Lassiter officiating. Eulogy will be given by Mr. Don McCall. Burial will follow in Ariton Cemetery. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 4:30 to 7:30 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to Shands Development, Fund #F013719 Pediatric Hematology/Oncology, PO Box 100386, Gainesville, FL 32610-0386; Ozark-Dale County Humane Society, PO Box 2502 Ozark, AL 36361 or to the Lt. Justin Sutton Fund, c/o Synovus Bank, Ozark. Justin was a native of Ariton and grew up in Ocala, Florida where he was a 1997 Graduate of Vanguard High School. He attended Tallahassee Community College, Central Florida Community College and was a graduate of Florida State Fire College. Justin was formerly employed with the Marion County Fire & Rescue in Ocala before moving to Ozark in 2010. He was currently employed with the Ozark Fire Department as a Lieutenant. Justin was preceded in death by his father, Sammy Sutton; stepfather, George Neupauer; grandparents, James and Evelyn Sutton and Tullie and Lorraine Culverhouse. Surviving relatives include his wife, Amy Williamson Sutton, Ozark; his foster children, Cooper and Zeke; mother, Charlotte Culverhouse Sutton Neupauer, Ozark; aunts and uncles, Margie and Don McCall and Charles Culverhouse, all of Ariton, Ann Johnston, Ft. Walton Beach, FL; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Ronnie and Rosmarie Williamson, Ozark; grandparents of Amy, Ruben and Elisabeth Ramirez, Ozark; brothers-in-law, David Williamson, Panama City, FL and Shaun Williamson (MSgt, United States Air Force), Charleston, SC; numerous cousins, friends and special friends in Ocala, FL. Serving as active pallbearers will be members of the Ozark Fire Department. Honorary pallbearers will be Karl Denhart, Steve Johnson, Keith Brackett, Mark Sparkman, Justin Leitner, and Steve Volkert. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com

To send flowers to the family of Justin Sutton, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 16
Visitation
Thursday, July 16, 2020
4:30PM-7:30PM
Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home
508 Faust Avenue
Ozark, AL 36360
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 17
Funeral Service
Friday, July 17, 2020
2:00PM
Ozark Civic Center
320 E College Street
Ozark, AL 36360
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load entries