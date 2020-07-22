Sutton, Stephen C.

Stephen C. Sutton, a long time resident of Ozark, AL, passed away peacefully July 5, 2020 in Babson Park, FL surrounded by his four children. Steve was born March 10, 1949 to the late Cornelius and Mary Beth Sutton. He is survived by sisters Pat Baker and Becky Hodges (Nathan); children Zach Sutton (Kristy), Wendy Merson (Craig), Sidney Sutton and Whitney Sutton; and 13 grandchildren. Funeral services will be held graveside Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10:00 am at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens with Dr. Billy Gaither officiating.
To plant a tree in memory of Stephen Sutton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.