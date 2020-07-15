Christy Lynn Swords, a resident of Columbia, died Monday evening, July 13, 2020, at her home. She was 48. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, July 16, 2020, in the Columbia United Methodist Church with Pastor Sam Williams and Pastor Vann Cooley officiating. Burial will follow in the Columbia City Cemetery. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 PM Thursday in the church sanctuary. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3054 McGehee Road, Montgomery, AL 36111 or the Wiregrass Humane Society, P.O. Box 1045, Dothan, AL 36302. Christy Swords was born and reared in Columbia and was a 1991 graduate of Houston County High School. She was awarded a volleyball scholarship to Southern Union State Community College in Wadley, AL. Christy received an Associate's Degree in Applied Science and a Certificate as a Licensed Practical Nurse from Wallace Community College in Dothan. She retired, due to disability, from SoutheastHealth Medical Center as a Licensed Practical Nurse. Surviving relatives include her parents, Wayne and Bonnie Swords, Columbia; her sister, Angie Schreiber (Adam), Panama City Beach, FL; her brother, Mark Swords, Columbia; three nieces, Jordan Condrey (Chris), Jaylynn Swords and Lilly Swords; three nephews, Blake Lanton, Austin Swords (Kaylie) and Nicholas Schreiber; her special fur baby, "Tippy." Serving as active pallbearers will be Austin Swords, Johnny Rollins, Bill Wiggins, Wayne Perry, Josh Terry and Jamie Money You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-693-3371.
Breaking
MOST POPULAR
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Looking for a loved one?
It's time to nominate your favorites! The annual Best of the Wiregrass is a way to support our community especially during these uncertain times with a fun and easy way to recognize local businesses. Make your nominations June 28th - July 17th.
JUST MARRIED? Share your favorite wedding photo with us for a chance to be featured on the cover of our Weddings magazine!
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.