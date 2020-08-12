Thomaston, Kathryn Jordan

Mrs. Kathryn Jordan Thomaston, a resident of Corvallis, Oregon (formerly of Ozark), died early Monday morning, August 3, 2020. She was 82. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Woodlawn Memory Gardens with Hospice Chaplain, Adam Mulliner officiating. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 8:45 until 9:45 A.M. Thursday at the funeral home. At all times, COVID19 guidelines that include wearing of masks and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Resource Center, 1314 Westgate Parkway, Suite 2, Dothan, Alabama 36303 or to the donor's choice. Mrs. Thomaston, daughter of the late George Hamilton Jordan and Callie Pearl Welch Jordan, was a native of Ochlocknee, Georgia. She lived in various locations in the United States and overseas while her husband served in the United States Air Force. Mrs. Thomaston was employed as a Licensed Practical Nurse and worked in various hospitals in Los Angeles, CA, Oklahoma City, OK, and Dale Medical Center in Ozark. She moved to Ozark in 1974 where she lived until moving to Corvallis, OR in 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Albert Thomaston. Surviving relatives include a daughter, Sharon Dorine Thomaston, Ypsilanti, MI; a son, Charles Kenneth Thomaston, Corvallis, OR; a brother, David Jordan, Cairo, GA. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com
