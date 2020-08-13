You have permission to edit this article.
Thomley, Marjorie Ann Vaughn
Thomley, Marjorie Ann Vaughn

Marjorie Ann Vaughn Thomley, a resident of Gardendale, Alabama, formerly of Dothan, died late Wednesday night August 5, 2020. She was 83. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday September 7, at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Bill Robinson officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 A.M. Monday in the chapel at Sunset Funeral Home. The family wishes for everyone to remain safe and all masking and social distancing guidelines be observed. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: The Thomley Foundation Post Office Box 1562 Brentwood, Tennessee, 37024. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

