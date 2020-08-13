Thomley, Marjorie Ann Vaughn

Marjorie Ann Vaughn Thomley, a resident of Gardendale, Alabama, formerly of Dothan, died late Wednesday night August 5, 2020. She was 83. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday September 7, at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Bill Robinson officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 A.M. Monday in the chapel at Sunset Funeral Home. The family wishes for everyone to remain safe and all masking and social distancing guidelines be observed. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: The Thomley Foundation Post Office Box 1562 Brentwood, Tennessee, 37024. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.