Thompson, William E. "Bill"

On Wednesday, July 15, 2020, William E. "Bill" Thompson, devoted husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 88. Private funeral services will be held at 10 am on Saturday, July 18, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Tom Anderson officiating. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. Bill was born on February 23, 1932 in Waynesville, NC to Joseph L. and Daisy (Rogers) Thompson. He joined the United States Air Force after high school and served for 10 years as an Air Police officer until medically retired following an on-duty accident. He would later work in the newspaper and auto industry, moving to Dothan in 1974. On February 2, 1952 he married Trula "Penny" Gregory of Newport, Tennessee. They raised a daughter Susan Thompson Trawick and a son Brig Gen (Ret) Billy D. Thompson. They had four grandchildren, Susan's daughter Brittany Clayton, son Blake McDaniel, as well as Billy's son William Austin and daughter Abby. Brittany and her husband Brad's son Julian was their only great grandchild. Bill had a passion for his family, his military friends, automobiles and traveling, and often combined them on lengthy vacation odysseys. He was a tireless worker and devoted to helping others through decades of service to the Lion's Club and Disabled American Veterans. Bill was preceded in death by his mother and father, his wife, three brothers Boyd, Buck, and Robert, and his sister Joan Bradshaw. He is survived by his two children, Susan and Billy, their spouses Rick and Julie, his grandchildren Brittany, Blake, Austin, and Abby, and his great-grandson Julian, his brother Frank and sister Betty Jean Jones, as well as countless other family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for any donations to be made to Alabama Lions Sight, 700 18th St S, Birmingham, AL, 35233. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
