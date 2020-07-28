Thorne, Mr. Dennis Francis
Mr. Dennis Francis Thorne, of Dothan, passed away Tuesday July 21, 2020 at Washington County Nursing Center. He was 81, born Sept. 8, 1938 in Barbour County to the late Porter Franklin and Nettie Conrad Thorne. He served in the Army National Guard for over 28 years and retired an E-6. He retired from the Coca Cola Distributor after 35 years. He is survived by a daughter Jessica Green and a son: Dennis Tony Thorne and two brothers; George (Robert) Thorne and Roland Thorne. A graveside service was held at 10:00 July 23rd at New Teanon Baptist Church.

