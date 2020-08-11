Tomlin, Sarah Frances Tate

Mrs. Sarah Frances Tate Tomlin, a resident of the Pleasant Grove Community, near Ozark, died Friday afternoon, August 7, 2020 at her home. She was 74. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, August 12, 2020 in the Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Ken Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 PM Wednesday at the funeral home. Flowers will be accepted. Mrs. Tomlin, daughter of the late John Henry Tate and Mary Emma LeddonTate was a native of Coffee County, Alabama. She moved to Ozark in 1979 and was formerly employed by Frit Industries and Golden Peanut in Ozark as a quality control inspector. Mrs. Tomlin was also employed by Flavor House in Dothan. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Jacob Louis Gibson; two brothers, Ray Tate and Charlie Tate. Surviving relatives include her husband of forty three years, Tim Tomlin, Ozark; a daughter, Tonya Gullion (Ed), Enterprise; two sons, Sean Gibson (Nichole), Dothan and Terry Gibson (Lynn), Samson; her sister, Mary Virginia Snell, Interlachen, FL; ten grandchildren, Jessica Parrish (Will), Blake Gibson (Courtney), Mariana Aguilar (A.J.), Lindsey Wallace (Matt), Mariah Romo (Steven), Josh Bishop, Jacob Sean Gibson, Abigail Roux, Lansdon O'Mailia, and Jonathan Cramer; seven great-grandchildren, Addison Romo, Caroline Parrish, Lucas Gibson, Daisy Romo, Austen Cate Parrish, Benjamin Aguilar, and Beckett Romo; several nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Serving as active pallbearers will be Will Parrish, Matt Wallace, Jonathan Cramer, Josh Bishop, Randall Sitz, and Steven Romo. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com
