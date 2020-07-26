Trailer, Nellie L

Mrs. Nellie L. Trailer, a resident of Ozark, was called home to her heavenly home on Wednesday evening, July 22, 2020 in an Ozark nursing home. She was 92. Homegoing services will be held at the graveside, 1:00 P.M. Monday, July 27, 2020 in Gates of Heaven Cemetery, Dothan with Reverend Johnnie Henderson officiating. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. COVID-19 guidelines for social distancing and wearing of masks will be enforced during all scheduled times. For those that cannot attend funeral, the funeral will be livestream from our website. Go to www.fuquabankston.com click on her obituary and view funeral. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity. Mrs. Trailer, daughter of the late Sam Underwood and Annie Lee Griggs Underwood, was a native of Dothan, Alabama. She moved to Ozark in 1962 and was retired from the Ozark Health & Rehabilitation Facility as a dietician. Mrs. Trailer formerly owned and operated Miss Nellie's Dollies in Dothan. Some of her happiest times were when she was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mrs. Trailer was a member of Greater Beulah Baptist Church in Dothan and former longtime member of Greater Sardis Baptist Church in Ozark. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert E. Ward, Sr. and Robert Lynn Trailer; a son, Robert Ward, Jr; a granddaughter, Phyllis Walker Salter; two sisters, Brazell Underwood and Mary Underwood Lemons; her brother, Elijah Underwood. Surviving relatives include a daughter, Theresa Daniels (Eugene), Dothan; two sons, Charles Ward (Michele), Ozark and Clyde Ward (Regina), Dothan; grandchildren, Sharonda, Ravonda, Brittany, Jessica, Javon, Christopher, Timothy, Jeffrey, Michelle, Michael, Jenie, Quina, Marcus, Jamacia, Umeka, Takia, and several great-grandchildren. Serving as pallbearers will be members of the Alabama State Troopers. www.fuquabankston.com
