Trammell, Nina Hand

Nina Hand Trammell, a resident of Webb, died early Wednesday morning, July 29, 2020, in the Extendicare Health & Rehabilitation Center. She was 90. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Gardens of Memory with Reverend Billy Womack officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside services. Social distancing guidelines and masks will be observed. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the Smyrna Baptist Church, c/o Linda Hand, 1800 Huskey Road, Dothan, AL 36303. Mrs. Trammell was born in Henry County, near Headland, daughter of the late Henry Leroy Hand and Mary Gladys Snellgrove Hand. She lived in Dothan most of her lifetime before moving to Webb in 2005. Mrs. Trammell was a member of the Smyrna Baptist Church. She was retired from Kmart South, in Dothan. Mrs. Trammell was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Trammell, two sisters, Jean McCoy and Jeanette Culpepper, and a son-in-law, Donald Trawick. Surviving relatives include four daughters, Diane Ard (Roy), Ashford; Peggy Goodson (Mike), and Cathy Trawick, all of Webb; and Pam Trawick (Garry), Dothan; a son, Danny Trammell (Tressie), Cottonwood; a sister, Becky King, Copperas Cove, Texas; a brother, Earl Hand (Linda), Dothan; ten grand-children, nineteen great-grandchildren. HOLMAN-HEADLAND MORTUARY & CREMATIONS IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS. Phone 334-693-3371. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. This establishment does not own a crematory.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.