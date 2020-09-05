Turner, U.S. Army, Ret., SFC Luther Gene

SFC Luther G. Turner, U.S. Army Ret., 73, a resident of Ozark passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Southeast Health. A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Fred Flowers officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Ozark. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday evening, September 4, 2020 from 5-7 pm. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
