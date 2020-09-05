 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Turner, U.S. Army, Ret., SFC Luther Gene
0 entries

Turner, U.S. Army, Ret., SFC Luther Gene

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

SFC Luther G. Turner, U.S. Army Ret., 73, a resident of Ozark passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Southeast Health. A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Fred Flowers officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Ozark. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday evening, September 4, 2020 from 5-7 pm. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

+1 
Turner, U.S. Army, Ret., SFC Luther Gene
+1 
Turner, U.S. Army, Ret., SFC Luther Gene

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert