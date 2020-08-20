Tyler, Louise Southerland

Louise Southerland Tyler of Dothan, Ala. passed away peacefully on August 18, 2020. Graveside services for Mrs. Tyler will be held at 11 AM Friday, August 21, 2020 at Center Baptist Church cemetery, 546 Center Church Rd, Webb, AL 36376 with Reverend Billy Rich officiating. The family will receive friends at the cemetery following the service. Covid-19 protocol, mask and social distancing will be observed. Louise was born on March 9, 1925, in rural Houston County, Ala., to Thomas and Eula (Buie) Southerland. She attended Troy State Teacher's College and then married Julian Tyler on February 22, 1946. A member of Southside Baptist Church for the majority of her life, the church always served as her home away from home. Louise's long-standing membership included participation in the church choir, teaching in the kindergarten classroom, and cheering for the church softball team. It was the central hub of her friendships and service throughout her life. In her spare time, she loved watching the Atlanta Braves and was known for her banana pudding, chicken and dumplings, and pecan pie. Always quick to laugh, she adored a good joke. She considered her family and her faith to be her greatest treasures. Louise's best advice was always, "Do what you can while you are young." She loved reminding her family that they should broaden their horizons and instilled a love of reading in her family. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Julian Tyler; son, Gregory Tyler; four sisters, Lois Mixon, Kathryn Nall, Sara Kelley, and Delphine Southerland; and her brother, Murray Southerland. Survivors include her son, Jeffrey Tyler of Birmingham; daughter-in-law, Elaine Tyler of Atlanta; granddaughters, Karen Tyler Chason of Atlanta, Ashton Tyler-Dudley of Birmingham; grandsons, Kip Tyler of Atlanta, Jason Tyler of Columbia, Mo., Davis Tyler-Dudley of Birmingham; great-grandchildren Flora Tyler, Julian Tyler, and Orly Tyler of Atlanta, and Avonlea Tyler of Columbia, Mo. Louise's family extends their gratitude and appreciation to the staff of Extendicare Health Center. www.southernheritagefh.com
