Usry, Gary Stan

Gary Stan Usry, 64, of Cowarts went home to be with his Savior Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Flowers Hospital. The family will celebrate his homecoming at New Beginnings Church on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at 11:00 am C.S.T. with Scott Page officiating. Stan was born on August 25, 1956 in Gibson, GA to the late Gary Usry and Frances Usry. He was a man of God and spent his life spreading the Gospel and leading people to Christ. At an early age Stan was called to preach and was involved in the ministry his entire life. He had a passion for the gospel and was a witness to how God always provided for him and his family. Stan loved his family and never missed a chance to brag on how proud he was of his children, enjoyed fishing with his beloved wife, children, and grandchildren. Stan was a faithful member and minister at New Beginnings Church. With God's wisdom and guidance, Stan and his wife, Debra founded and operated Covenant Builders until his homecoming. Survivors include his wife, Debra Usry; his children, Luke Usry and his wife Michelle, and their children, Addie, Wyatt and Charley of Blakely, GA, Drew Usry of Coral Springs, FL, and Joanna McLendon and her husband, Tre and their children, Tucker, Hannah, Caitlin, Addison and Lily of Blakely, GA; his mother, Frances Tillman of Gibson, GA; his brother, Craig Usry and his wife Vicky of Gibson, GA; his niece, Heather Raley and her husband, Bill and their children, William, Hunter and Sophie; as well as his nephew, Dustin Usry and his wife, Alicia and their daughter, Layla. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.