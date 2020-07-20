Amon Vickers, Sr., 83, retired USAF MSGT., went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10 am on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Bethlehem Baptist Church with Pastor Paul Edenfield officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday from 9:30 am until service time. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
To plant a tree in memory of Vickers Sr. Amon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.