Walker, Tammy Lueck

Tammy Lueck Walker of New Brockton passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. She was 62. A graveside service will be at 10:00 am Monday, August 10, 2020 at Richburg Cemetery in New Brockton, AL with Minister Greg Hanchey officiating. Tammy was born February 27, 1958 to the late Gordon and Phillis Lueck. She was preceded in death by her son, baby Walker and sister, Susan Lueck. Tammy was an active member of Liberty Church of Christ. She was a loving grandmother, mother, sister and daughter. She never met a stranger and was loved dearly by so many. Survivors include her daughter, Cody Johns (Mark) of Enterprise, AL; Georginna Lueck, New Brockton, AL; and two grandchildren, Branson and Harper Johns. Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise is in charge of arrangements. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com.
