Wallace, Tammy Lynn

Tammy Lynn Wallace of Dothan passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020. She was 49. Funeral services will be at 10:00 am, Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at The Episcopal Church of the Nativity in Dothan, AL with the Reverend Peter Wong officiating. Burial will follow at 2:00 pm Tuesday at Meadowlawn Cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends Monday, September 14, 2020 at Sorrells Funeral Home in Enterprise from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Tammy was born November 29, 1970 in Louisiana. She was preceded in death by her father, James Albert Shamburger; mother-in-law, Virginia Rea Wallace; and brothers-in-law, Kenny Wallace and Larry Rea Wallace. Survivors include her husband, Terry Wayne Wallace; daughter, Allison Marissa Ivey (Michael Walters) of Dothan, AL; mother, Judith Ann Flynn Shamburger of Florida; sister, Rebecca Ann Lockheart (Randy) of Texas; father-in-law, Kenneth Wayne Wallace; grandson, Chance Wayne Walters; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise, is in charge of arrangements. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.