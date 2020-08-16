You have permission to edit this article.
Walls, Cynthia Dianne
Cynthia Dianne Walls, age 56, of Enterprise, AL, passed away, Friday, August 14, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, August 17, 2020 at Meadowlawn Cemetery with Dr. Michael Mynatt officiating. Cynthia was preceded in death by her mother Billie Walls. Survivors include her father, Max Walls, Enterprise, AL; 2 sisters, Starlin Walls Sellers, Lawrenceville, GA; Melinda Walls Polites, Black Mountain, NC; a brother, Greg Walls (Cessie) Tyrone, GA; aunts, Betty Owen and Jane Walls Schultz. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Cynthia Walls as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

