Walls, Cynthia Dianne

Cynthia Dianne Walls, age 56, of Enterprise, AL, passed away, Friday, August 14, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, August 17, 2020 at Meadowlawn Cemetery with Dr. Michael Mynatt officiating. Cynthia was preceded in death by her mother Billie Walls. Survivors include her father, Max Walls, Enterprise, AL; 2 sisters, Starlin Walls Sellers, Lawrenceville, GA; Melinda Walls Polites, Black Mountain, NC; a brother, Greg Walls (Cessie) Tyrone, GA; aunts, Betty Owen and Jane Walls Schultz. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.
